JASON SMITH, the CEO of comedy podcast network STARBURNS AUDIO, died FRIDAY (3/26).

SMITH, who started his career as a software and gaming engineer, was a partner in the FERAL AUDIO podcast network before joining DAN HARMON's STARBURNS INDUSTRIES to launch STARBURNS AUDIO in 2018 upon FERAL AUDIO's demise, Executive Producing shows like "HARMONTOWN, "MUELLER, SHE WROTE," and many others. He also co-hosted, with actor/writer CLIFF DORFMAN, the podcast "STUCK AT HOME WITH CLIFF AND JASON,"

A statement from STARBURNS AUDIO said, "JASON was motivated by a desire to create and connect with people. To elevate unique and inclusive comedy voices and help them reach their audience. He lived this dream every day, and those who were with him on this journey are so grateful for the time we've spent. We just wanted more." The statement indicated that LAND ROMO would take over SMITH's CEO duties; a memorial fund for his family and for his daughter's college education is being promoted at a GOFUNDME page.

