Former MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO/AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA "THE HILARIOUS WORLD OF DEPRESSION" host JOHN MOE has launched a similar podcast via MAXIMUM FUN.

"DEPRESH MODE" posted its first two episodes TODAY (3/29) with PATTON OSWALT and KELSEY DARRAGH as the initial guests. Like its predecessor, the new show features conversations about mental disorders ilke depression, anxiety, and addiction with "no shame, no stigma, and more laughs than you might expect." MOE's previous show was cancelled when MOE was among the layoffs at MPR during the pandemic.

