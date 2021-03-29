New Podcast

A new podcast debuting TODAY (3/29) is aimed at fans of Country music festivals. COUNTRY THUNDER MUSIC FESTIVALS has launched "ON THE BUS AT COUNTRY THUNDER," hosted by festival Exec. Producer TROY VOLLHOFFER and debuting with first guest BIG KENNY of BIG & RICH.

Other season one guests will include TERRI CLARK, OLD DOMINION's TREVOR ROSEN, MARTY STUART, LINDSEY ELL, CLAY WALKER, WILLIAMS & REE, MEGHAN PATRICK and MITCHELL TENPENNY. Listen to the first episode here.



“During the festivals, I've been hosting artists and friends on my bus for years,” shares VOLLHOFFER. “We sit and share a coffee or a cocktail and chat about just about everything. Folks who have witnessed these interactions have always been blown away by the stories. So, during lockdown, we thought it might be interesting to share some of them. This podcast started at my place, at my bar, but this summer, when shows return, we'll be back on my bus again!"

