BEASLEY MEDIA Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE)/DETROIT morning host DEONGELLO "GELLO" VANORSBY has left the station. VANORSBY came to WMGC in DECEMBER 2016 for afternoons. He made the move to the morning show in NOVEMBER 2018. VANORSBY's radio resume includes stops at KKFR/PHOENIX and KNRJ/PHOENIX.

WMGC PD ZANNIE GLOVER is handling mornings at WMGC for the time being.

