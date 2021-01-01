Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for MARCH 22-28 showed downloads up 4% from the previous week and up 8% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from MARCH 23, 2020 to MARCH 28, 2021 was +8% for Arts, -25% for Business, +30% for Comedy, -12% for Education, +12% for History, 0% for News, -12% for Science, +9% for Society & Culture, +13% for Sports, and +54% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was +9% for Arts, -1% for Business, +2% for Comedy, +1% for Education, +4% for History, -1% for News, +6% for Science, +11% for Society & Culture, +9% for Sports, and +7% for True Crime.

