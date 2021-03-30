Coming Wednesday

UNITED STATIONS MEDIA NETWORKS' STORIC MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK is debuting a new interview podcast hosted by former NEW YORK YANKEES catcher JIM LEYRITZ. "CATCHING HEAT" will post its first of 22 episodes, available as audio and on YOUTUBE as video, on WEDNESDAY (3/31).

“I’m incredibly proud of this podcast which will shine an important light on the ‘cancel culture’ mentality so prevalent in sports,” said LEYRITZ. “Listeners will hear never before told stories -- some good and some bad, while also giving us insight into how these icons used their respective platforms to turn negatives into positives by helping and inspiring others.”



STORIC Pres. KRISTIN VERBITSKY added, “STORIC continues to add entertaining and one-of-a-kind podcasts like CATCHING HEAT to its growing roster. This is STORIC’s first in-house sports production and we are thrilled that JIM has partnered with us for this tell all/inside look at sports and celebrity culture.”

