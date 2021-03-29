License Surrendered

NIA BROADCASTING, INC. has surrendered the license for WSYL-A/SYLVANIA, GA to the FCC.

The move by NIA to turn in the license comes after the station's license was designated for hearing by the Commission on the basis that the station had been silent for most of the time since NIA acquired it in 2018. The Commission has cancelled the hearing and terminated its proceeding based on the voluntary surrender of the WSYL license.

