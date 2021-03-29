WIM Virtual Event March 31st (Photo: Beust/Bertrand/Cubankite/Shutterstock.com)

The WOMEN IN MUSIC (WIM) organization announced TODAY (3/29) their live virtual event, closing out "Women's History Month," taking place on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31st. The event will begin at 6p (ET) on the organization's YOUTUBE channel. "Women in Music Presents: Celebrating Unity & Collective Power Beyond Women’s History Month" will feature performances by BRANDI CARLILE, BRITTANY HOWARD, MAISIE PETERS, MEET ME @ THE ALTAR, CHLOE MORIONDO and SOFÍA VALDÉS, and will feature speakers and partners such as ELEKTRA WOMEN, LIVE NATION WOMEN, MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION, DIVERSIFY THE STAGE, GENDER AMPLIFIED and more.

The virtual event is meant to bring together partners and friends to celebrate what it means to be a "Woman in Music." It will highlight the collective power from inspiring individuals and organizations working to create a more equitable industry for all.

Launching WIM's channel on YOUTUBE, the virtual event will feature artists and executives in a showcase of diverse global talent, highlighting women-led moments in music history and the organizations working to advance women in all sectors of the industry today. The channel will continue highlighting artists, industry executives, events and more year-round.

NICOLE BARSALONA, President of WIM said, “We are so excited to see so many companies celebrating women in our industry this year during WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH, but the work has to extend beyond token months assigned to underrepresented groups. We’re here year-round doing the work day in and day out, alongside some incredible organizations and individuals who are creating transformational change in our industry. Today, and everyday, we highlight them and celebrate the unity, diversity, and collective power of women in music. And we’re asking everyone to join us in taking measurable action to create a culture of belonging for all.”

To subscribe to the WOMEN IN MUSIC YOUTUBE channel, click here.

« see more Net News