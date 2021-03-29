Boss

ALPHA MEDIA WCCQ/AURORA-JOLIET, IL has promoted TODD BOSS to Dir./Content. BOSS elevates from a position as afternoon drive host, which he's held for the past nine of his 13 years with the company. His first full day in the new job will be THURSDAY, APRIL 1st.

“We were pleased with the number of qualified candidates we received, however, after one month as the interim content director, it was clear TODD was our next leader," said ALPHA MEDIA AURORA/JOLIET Market Manager BRIAN FOSTER. "He jumped in from day one and has already made a great impact.”

“I am very excited to take the reins at WCCQ," said BOSS. "It has been a staple in the SOUTHWEST suburbs for decades and I look forward to the challenge of creating a strong community involvement and building the listenership to a level it has never been before. Having programmed several formats and multiple stations for over 25 years, I know what a big job this is, and believe with the talented on-air staff and support staff at ALPHA MEDIA, the future is very bright for 98.3 WCCQ.”

