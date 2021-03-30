Lohan Enters NFT Market

LINDSAY LOHAN dropped her latest single "Lullaby" on SATURDAY (3/27) telling fans it's being auctioned as an NFT on the FANSFOREVER digital platform. The three-minute dance song, which sees LINDSAY team up with DJ MANUEL RIVA, is now available for download on the site.

According to MUSICNEWS.COM, It's not the first time LINDSAY has backed the world of cryptocurrency,as she recently sold a DAFT PUNK NFT on digital marketplace RARIBLE. She's also signed a partnership with tech entrepreneur JUSTIN SUN's company TRON.

LINDSAY told FORBES of her love of cryptocurrency, "It’s only a matter of time till everyone in HOLLYWOOD and beyond gets involved. Maybe we will see the tokenization of movies, and of how artists are paid for their films, music and art. I see a future where crypto, NFTs and blockchain will be the norm, rather than the exception."

