Bieber (Photo:DFree/Shutterstock.com)

GRAMMY Winning artist JUSTIN BIEBER is now the first solo male to debut at No. 1 on the HOT 100 and BILLBOARD 200 simultaneously with "Peaches" and JUSTICE.

According to BILLBOARD, BIEBER joins only BTS and TAYLOR SWIFT in having started at No. 1 on both simultaneously, with SWIFT having accomplished the feat twice.

"Peaches" premieres as BIEBER's seventh Hot 100 No. 1 and the first each for DANIEL CAESAR and GIVEON also featured on the song. "Peaches is the 1,119th No. 1 in the HOT 100's 62-year history and the 50th single to debut at No. 1.

« see more Net News