Justin Frazell (Photo: Tarrant County Jail)

LKCM MEDIA GROUP Country KFWR (95.9 THE RANCH)/DALLAS-FORT WORTH has suspended morning show host JUSTIN FRAZELL. FRAZELL was booked on sexual assault charges on MARCH 23rd.

In an affidavit released by county officials, the alleged assault occurred at a NEW YEAR'S party in MANSFIELD, TX, on JANUARY 1st.

The station issued the following statement: "It is with great concern that we have learned of a serious legal matter involving JUSTIN FRAZELL, who has been booked on sexual assault charges. While the matter is entirely unrelated to his work here at 95.9 THE RANCH and does not involve any of our other colleagues, we nevertheless concluded that given the seriousness of the matter it was appropriate to suspend Justin immediately. We trust that our legal system will provide due process and produce a just result for all involved. In the meantime, we ask that they be given space and privacy during this difficult time."

LKCM MEDIA GROUP President GERRY SCHLEGEL said HEATHER ANDERSON will continue as host of their morning show as she has since 2019.

