ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS used its ENTERCOM and RADIO.COM TWITTER accounts MONDAY afternoon to tease a major announcement coming on TUESDAY (3/30).

The tweets did not indicate what the announcement will be, but the rumored rebranding of the company may be at hand. To that end, ENTERCOM OPERATIONS, INC. filed a trademark application on NOVEMBER 20th for AUDACY in four categories related to radio broadcasting, programming, streaming and related fields. The name was previously registered by an electronics company, IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC., in 2015, for use in lighting, HVAC and energy management systems. RADIO INSIGHT is reporting that AUDACY is indeed the name and managers were informed of the change MONDAY.

