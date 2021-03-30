Acquired By DraftKings

Fantasy sports and sports betting company DRAFTKINGS INC. has acquired sports betting media firm VEGAS SPORTS AND INFORMATION NETWORK, INC. (VSiN) for an undisclosed price.

“VSiN creates authentic and credible content that resonates with sports bettors at every level, whether they’re experienced or new to sports betting,” said DRAFTKINGS CEO/Chairman JASON ROBINS. “In addition to its brand equity among sports bettors and engaging talent roster, VSiN also has an established infrastructure that DRAFTKINGS can immediately help expand, in the hopes of adding value to consumers who are looking to become more knowledgeable about sports betting.”

“We created VSiN as a destination for sports bettors to find the most credible content to help inform their wagering decisions,” said VSiN CEO BRIAN MUSBURGER. “Harnessing the power and network of the DRAFTKINGS brand will allow us to reach an even wider audience with our unique content.” MUSBURGER will continue to oversee VSiN's day-to-day operations and the VSiN staff will be maintained as part of DRAFTKINGS' expanded operation.

VSiN distributes 18 hours of content daily via radio, streaming audio, and video.

