Four Days A Week

THE ATHLETIC has expanded and combined its baseball podcasts under the umbrella feed of "THE ATHLETIC BASEBALL SHOW." The combined show feed will offer new episodes four days a week.

The existing "STARKVILLE" podcast with JAYSON STARK and DOUG GLANVILLE will be part of the new feed and post on TUESDAYS; KEN ROSENTHAL will host "KEN ROSENTHAL'S MONDAY MAILBAG," while the recently-retired HUNTER PENCE and GRANT BRISBEE will host "THE BASEBALL BARISTA" on THURSDAYS and KEITH LAW and DEREK VAN RIPER will host a show every FRIDAY.

« see more Net News