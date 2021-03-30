Starnes

JACOBS MEDIA CORP. News-Talk WDUN-A/GAINESVILLE, GA is replacing PREMIERE NETWORKS' posthumous version of "THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW" by moving the syndicated TODD STARNES show from 3-5p to noon-3p (ET).

"We know our listeners will miss RUSH," said WDUN EVP/GM BILL MAINE. "He was the absolute best at what he did, and no one can replace him. But we are fans of TODD STARNES, and we think moving TODD into that time slot, as well as adding more locally produced programs gives WDUN an exceptionally strong lineup of news/talk programs.”

Find out more about STARNES by emailing DALTON GLASSCOCK at dalton@starnesmediagroup.com.

« see more Net News