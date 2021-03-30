Now Part Of Spotify

SPOTIFY is getting into the live social audio game with the acquisition of BETTY LABS, creators of LOCKER ROOM, the sports-oriented app that debuted in OCTOBER 2020. SPOTIFY plans to expand the app's scope to encompass more than sports, with athletes, writers, musicians, songwriters, podcasters, and other voices to be added.

“Creators and fans have been asking for live formats on SPOTIFY, and we’re excited that soon, we’ll make them available to hundreds of millions of listeners and millions of creators on our platform,” said SPOTIFY Chief Research & Development Officer GUSTAV SÖDERSTRÖM. “The world already turns to us for music, podcasts, and other unique audio experiences, and this new live audio experience is a powerful complement that will enhance and extend the on-demand experience we provide today.”

“We are excited to join forces with SPOTIFY and contribute to building the future of audio—we’ll invest more in our product, open the experience to SPOTIFY’s audience, diversify our content offerings, and continue expanding the community we’ve built,” said BETTY LABS Founder and CEO HOWARD AKUMIAH. “With SPOTIFY, we’ll continue to offer the best home for sports fans and use the lessons we’ve learned along the way to create the ultimate destination for live conversation around music and culture.”

« see more Net News