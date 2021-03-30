Next From Serial

The next podcast from THE NEW YORK TIMES' SERIAL PRODUCTIONS looks at a NORTH CAROLINA county where voter fraud -- actual and alleged -- is Topic A.

"THE IMPROVEMENT ASSOCIATION" is hosted by reporter and "THIS AMERICAN LIFE" producer ZOE CHACE and will debut APRIL 13th; the series will report on BLADEN COUNTY, NC, where a Congressional race was voided two years ago due to vote tampering that favored the Republican candidate, but some local residents have accused a Black community leader of election fraud without substantiation.

“I first stumbled on the weird voting politics of BLADEN COUNTY several years ago, when I did a story about possible election fraud in the always-exciting race for county Soil and Water Commissioner,” said CHACE. “At the time, what went down seemed small and contained, and I thought that was that. But then one of my sources called me and told me I had to get back there, because there was something much bigger and more ominous going on.”

“The beauty of ZOE’s reporting,” said Exec. Editor JULIE SNYDER, “is that she tells political stories that are so entertaining, you forget they’re political stories. But in ‘THE IMPROVEMENT ASSOCIATION,’ you not only get a rollicking story of rampant suspicion in a small community, ZOE also gives us a way to think about where we are as a nation right now, and how we’ve become almost undone by accusations of fraud and stolen elections.”

