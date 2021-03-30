15 Years

Fifteen years ago, MATT GALLE began the independent label PHOTO FINISH RECORDS. The seven-person team is located in NYC, and their distribution partner is VIRGIN MUSIC. SPOTIFY has created a playlist entitled, PHOTO FINISH RECORDS, 15 Years of Collaboration. The label’s co-heads, MATT GALLE and MIKE MARQUIS are well-known and have been recognized in BILLBOARD’s 40 under 40. GALLE was recognized twice as a BILLBOARD Power Players, Indie Power Players, VARIETY New Leaders, to name a few.

MATT GALLE said, “Our 15th year feels like our biggest year since we have so many great artists and releases coming in 2021! I'm so proud of the roster we’ve built and I still get up in the morning excited for what the day will bring. We have accomplished so much and I look forward to what the future will bring.”

One of PHOTO FINISH RECORDS' recent successes is SHAED’s “Trampoline" was the #1 Alternative song on the radio in 2019 and hit highs of #4 Pop, #3 Hot AC, and #1 Dance. 3OH!3 and MARIAN HILL have returned to the label. 3OH!3’s 2008 debut album "Want" is certified Gold with 3 platinum singles and includes collaborations with KATY PERRY, WIZ KHALIFA, KID CUDI, LIL' JON, GUCCI MANE, and KE$HA. They recently released their new single “LAST BREATH” on what was affectionately dubbed, 3OH!3 days on MARCH 3rd.

PHOTO FINISH RECORDS has a new partnership with alternative rock mainstays, THE MAINE, which have had over 600 million streams across their catalog. The band just released their first single, “Sticky” from their 8th studio album XOXO: FROM LOVE AND ANXIETY IN REAL TIME which is due out JULY 9th. Also, PHOTO FINISH also announces that they’ve signed GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter ROSS COPPERMAN and solo artist CAL, formerly of the band TIMEFLIES.

MIKE MARQUIS said, “It’s incredible what THE MAINE has accomplished over the last decade as independent artists. They are thoughtful, hard-working, and put their fans first. Having them partner with us was a natural fit and serendipitous that it is happening in the 15th year of us being independent.

“It’s a special feeling that our 15th year also feels like our biggest year. We have so many great artists and releases coming in 2021 and celebrating will include the work we do daily for our artists. I am very proud of our team and look forward to many more years together.”

