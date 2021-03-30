Grande New Coach

According to BILLBOARD, ARIANA GRANDE is joining NBC's singing competition THE VOICE as one of the four coaches when it kicks off for season 21 this FALL.

GRANDE stated on social media "surprise !!! I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice!" The singer also revealed in her post that current coach NICK JONAS will not be returning. "@nickjonas we will miss you."

NBC released a statement from GRANDE: "I’m so honored and excited to join THE VOICE family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can't wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level."

