WABC/New York Extends Deal To Carry Fox News Radio's Brian Kilmeade
March 30, 2021 at 9:38 AM (PT)
RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK has inked a long term extension with FOX NEWS RADIO to continue to air BRIAN KILMEADE's syndicated talk show in the 10a-noon (ET) weekday slot.
The FOX NEWS CHANNEL "FOX AND FRIENDS" co-host's radio show began airing on WABC in late 2018; it also airs on WABC simulcast partner WLIR-F/HAMPTON BAYS, LONG ISLAND, NY.