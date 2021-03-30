Kilmeade

RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK has inked a long term extension with FOX NEWS RADIO to continue to air BRIAN KILMEADE's syndicated talk show in the 10a-noon (ET) weekday slot.

The FOX NEWS CHANNEL "FOX AND FRIENDS" co-host's radio show began airing on WABC in late 2018; it also airs on WABC simulcast partner WLIR-F/HAMPTON BAYS, LONG ISLAND, NY.

