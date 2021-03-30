Scholarship Winners

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' PILOT technology program, a partnership with the BROADCAST EDUCATION ASSOCIATION, has announced the recipients of its 2021 Media Technology and Innovation Scholarships.

The winners and the schools they will be attending include:

DESTNEY JOHNSON, GRAMBLING STATE UNIVERSITY

CHRISTI MCGAHAN, LIBERTY UNIVERSITY

SOPHIE THEISS, GULF COAST STATE COLLEGE

JULIE YOUNG, LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO

“NAB is excited to work once again with BEA in presenting these PILOT scholarships to worthy students as they pursue careers in broadcast and media technology,” said NAB EVP/Technology/CTO SAM MATHENY. “Helping young people better understand our industry and its challenges will inspire fresh thinking to engage future opportunities.”

“BEA and PILOT’s partnership is dedicated to supporting the next generation of media innovators, and these scholarships will further our mission of fostering future leaders shaping broadcast radio and television,” said BEA Executive Director HEATHER BIRKS. “BEA is delighted to help these talented students who have exceled inside and outside the classroom.”

