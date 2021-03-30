No Fees Required

The FCC has denied a challenge to the license renewal application of RADIO TRAINING NETWORK, INC. for W236CA/DURHAM, NC and W237BZ/CLAYTON, NC and rescinded a show cause order that required the licensee to show why it should not pay regulatory fees at the commercial level rather than be exempted as noncommercial.

TRIANGLE ACCESS BROADCASTING, INC. contended in its challenge that while RADIO TRAINING NETWORK is a nonprofit organization, the translators are rebroadcasting iHEARTMEDIA (CAPSTAR TX, LLC) commercial station Alternative WDCG-HD2 (ALT 95.3)/RALEIGH and thus would not be exempt from the fees. The Commission ruled that RTN was correct in asserting that a qualified nonprofit company is exempt regardless of programming.

In addition, PERRY COUNTY EDUCATIONAL MEDIA agreed to a Consent Decree with the Commission resolving online public file violations at KWQX/PERRYVILLE, AR, agreeing to implement a compliance plan. No fine was attached to the settlement.

