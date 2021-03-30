'The Captain' In The '80s

MICHIGAN radio veteran WILLIAM "THE CAPTAIN" VOGEL, 68, passed away MARCH 17th at his home in CARROLLTON, TX, after a courageous battle with cancer.

His radio career was spent in the GREAT LAKES STATE, working in LANSING and DETROIT before moving to the northwest city of CHARLEVOIX in 1976. His first gig was with Top 40 WVOY-AM, and in 1980, he moved to the new FM Top 40 sign-on WKHQ. Soon after, he adopted the moniker "The Captain." He hosted the Q MORNING ZOO in his newly created costume of a captain's hat, leather jacket and sunglasses, but was most recognized for his bold mustache, and catchphrase "get the heck out of bed!" shouted in his thundering voice, while slurping his cup of coffee.

JIM HARPER, longtime morning host in DETROIT radio said, "I worked with BILL for years at WDRQ in DETROIT in the early '70s. He was production director and used to do character voices on my show. No one could make me laugh so hard. One day he came to work and said 'I am goin’ up north to really enjoy my life' ... he never came back. His success in northern MICHIGAN was really without compare."

ROB HAZELTON, who was VOGEL's PD at WKHQ remembered him fondly, "Talk about someone who developed a persona and ran with it! BILL was it! He was the epitome of commitment ... to his craft, his character, and to his audience. And that's what made our 106 KHQ MORNING ZOO so great for so many years. Rest in peace, BILL. You will be missed."

VOGEL explained his persona and approach to his show to interviewer NANCY SUNDSTROM in 1997 by saying, "It's really theater of the mind, and our objective is to just have fun with it. We don't look any further than that and we try to keep it honest. Never knowing what can happen on any day's show is part of what's kept it evolving. The only thing constant is that you can count on humanity to offer up comedy on a daily basis."

In 2001, VOGEL left WKHQ to join the MICHIGAN TALK RADIO NETWORK, while working on the side with VOGELSOUND, his voiceover business, producing commercials on a national level.

He leaves behind BARBARA, his wife of 38 years, plus three children, several grandchildren and many other family members.

« see more Net News