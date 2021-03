Awards

The MICHIGAN ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has issued its 2020 Broadcast Excellence Awards.

Stations of the Year for 2020 include MICHIGAN RADIO; GRAHAM MEDIA NBC affiliate WDIV-TV/DETROIT; GRAND VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY PBS and NPR affiliates WGVU PUBLIC MEDIA/GRAND RAPIDS; MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY PBS affiliate WKAR-TV/EAST LANSING; MEDIABREW COMMUNICATIONS AC WKQS (SUNNY 101.9)/NEGAUNEE-MARQUETTE, MI; LEWANEE BROADCASTING CO. AC WLEN/ADRIAN, MI; GRAY TELEVISION NBC and FOX affiliate WLUC-TV/MARQUETTE; NEXSTAR NBC affiliate WOOD-TV/GRAND RAPIDS; ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk WSGW-A-F/SAGINAW; and HERITAGE BROADCASTING GROUP CBS affiliate WWTV/CADILLAC, MI-WWUP-TV/SAULT STE. MARIE, MI (9&10 NEWS).

See a complete list of winners here.

