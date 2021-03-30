John C. Yang, President and Executive Director of Asian American Advancing Justice



SIRIUSXM and 88RISING are launching a new speaker series to tackle systemic racism in response to the rise in hate against ASIAN AMERICANS. The channel is gathering outspoken members of the community who lead the movement in anti-racism.

The mission of the new series, 88RISING SPEAKERS, is to help educate all — from 88RISING and SIRIUSXM employees, to fans and allies — on how to engage, discuss, and actively work on dismantling systemic racism.

A company statement said, "88RISING is committed to sharing resources, leading action, and taking accountability with 88RISING SPEAKERS — a series of conversations exploring the ASIAN AMERICAN experience, past and present. They’re inviting AAPI experts in their fields to discuss their work and how to heal, learn and support one other."

First in the series, 88RISING will speak with JOHN C. YANG, President and Executive Director of ASIAN AMERICAN ADVANCING JUSTICE (AAJC), an organization whose mission is to advance the civil and human rights of ASIAN AMERICANS and build and promote a fair and equitable society for all. As an organization fighting for civil rights through education, litigation, and public policy advocacy, they continue to work to raise awareness about increased racism and discrimination against ASIAN AMERICANS.

This weekly ongoing series can be heard on 88RISING Radio (Ch. 305) via the SIRIUSXM app. You can also view full episodes on 88RISING’s YOUTUBE channel.

