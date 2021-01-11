Meder

HIGHLANDS RADIO GROUP WWOJ (OJ 99.1)/SEBRING, FL morning personality JOHN MEDER will retire on his 85th birthday this THURSDAY, APRIL 1st after 35 years on the air. The station's current midday personality, DONNIE SHAFFER, will fill the morning vacancy after MEDER's departure, with station newbie BETHANY FOUNTAIN taking over middays, a promotion from fill-ins.

MEDER's broadcast career began in 1959 when he was on air in HASTINGS, MI. After serving a few years in the UNITED STATES AIR FORCE, MEDER returned to his career in media with stops in DETROIT, TAMPA and WEST PALM BEACH before settling in SEBRING in 1986. He will not only be remembered for his work on air, but his work in the community as well.

“Serving a community for over three decades is a remarkable accomplishment in this industry,” said Pres./GM of HIGHLANDS RADIO GROUP MICHAEL EWING. "JOHN MEDER has become a legend in this town, and it’s been a privilege working with him. He’ll be missed both by his listeners and those of us who’ve worked with him every day."

