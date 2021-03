Losing Energy!

SAGA Top 40/Mainstream WNRG (ENERGY 106.9)/MILWAUKEE has begun stunting and targeting a THURSDAY (4/1) 10:06a reveal. Does it smell like an APRIL FOOL'S DAY prank?

ALL ACCESS can't rule that out … or can we?

Inquiring minds want to know!

No response from SAGA, so far.

