Prime gig!

ALL ACCESS MUSIC GROUP has an immediate opening for a NASHVILLE-based Editorial Assistant. The ideal candidate will possess excellent writing and editing skills, solid contacts in the Country radio and record label communities, strong communication skills and administrative chops. We’re looking for a self-starter with an eye for detail who is able to juggle multiple projects simultaneously and be a team player. Above all, you must be passionate about Country music and Country radio!

Interested? Send resume, cover letter, writing samples and salary expectations to Senior Editor PHYLLIS STARK at pstark@allaccess.com. EOE.

« see more Net News