Webb

Longtime TAMPA radio personality TEDD WEBB passed away TUESDAY (3/30), according to a post from his family on FACEBOOK. He was 72.

WEBB, who retired from iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WFLA-A in 2017 after co-hosting "AM TAMPA BAY" with JACK HARRIS since 1994, moved into hospice care for dementia and kidney disease last week and had discontinued dialysis; he had also been dealing with congestive heart failure for several years and had a quadruple bypass in 1999.

The colorful WEBB (born HENRY RUIZ) hosted at several stations in the TAMPA-ST. PETERSBURG market over the years, including WALT-A, WYOU-A, WPKM, WPAS-A, WCWR-A, WFSO-A/WPLP-A, WLCY-A/WNSI-A, WDAE-A, WWBA-A, WRBQ (Q105), and WFLA-A. He also hosted a sports show at WFTS-TV/TAMPA and had more recently co-hosted a financial show on WFLA's sister News-Talk WHNZ-A.

« see more Net News