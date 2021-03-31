Switchfoot Front Man John Foreman (Photo: Cade Chuddy)

GRAMMY Winning rock band SWITCHFOOT performed a one of a kind livestream event over the weekend from a hot air balloon. The band performed at 3,500 feet from the balloon over their hometown of SAN DIEGO, CA. The performance was the latest episode of their "Fantastic Not Traveling Music Show" monthly livestream series.

SWITCHFOOT front man JON FOREMAN said, "In a season filled with low moments, we were looking to lift everyone's spirits. Singing songs from a hot air balloon, rather than in a concert hall? Only in 2021!"

Watch SWITCHFOOT perform "Float" off their acclaimed 2016 album WHERE THE LIGHT SHINES THROUGH FROM THE SKIES HERE.

SWITCHFOOT's "Fantastic Not Traveling Music Show" kicked off this past summer as the band's way to stay connected to their fans after COVID-19 halted live shows around the globe. Since launching, the monthly series has become a welcomed creative outlet for the band who have continuously found new and creative ways to perform their music live for fans in these unprecedented times.

Switchfoot (Photo: Jeremy Cowart)

