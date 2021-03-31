Radio Cares For Feeding America Wednesday April 14th

Stations participating in the INDEPENDENT BROADCATERS ASSOCIATION's (IBA) RADIO CARES EVENT for FEEDING AMERICA should mark their calendars for the first conference call regarding the event. It's set to take place TUESDAY APRIL 6th, at 11:30a (ET). The deadline for stations to sign-up to participate in the radiothon is APRIL 13th and the event takes place on APRIL 14th.

IBA announced the event MARCH 17th, in partnership with BENZTOWN, MCVAY MEDIA and VIPOLOGY. (NET NEWS 3/7) It's a new grassroots charitable effort bringing US radio stations and companies together to raise money for FEEDING AMERICA, the largest hunger relief organization in the US, and its 200-member network of local food banks across the US. All donations go directly to FEEDING AMERICA.

Details of the first conference call will include: MIKE MCVAY of MCVAY MEDIA and DAVE “CHACHI” DENES of BENZTOWN to provide all logistics for the “Radio Cares Feeding America Radiothon Playbook.” Additional speakers: CHRIS PEASLEE of VIPOLOGY, and RON STONE of INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATIONS and ADAMS RADIO GROUP.

All imaging and branding materials for the fully produced event will be available for download beginning APRIL 1st, and include audio promos, sweepers, re-joiners, liner copy, :15, :30 and :60 spots, and a web banner, all provided by the radio imaging specialists at BENZTOWN and hosted by VIPOLOGY, which also developed the www.RadioCares.org website. YEA NETWORKS has donated the use of the URL to the RADIO CARES initiative.

Click here to register for the conference call.

Meeting ID: 831 9819 5534

Passcode: 570960

« see more Net News