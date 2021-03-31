Davis

AMAZON WEB SERVICES Head of Product Marketing Management, Training and Certification JENNIFER DAVIS has joined LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE as Chief Marketing Officer. DAVIS joined AMAZON in 2018 after serving as CMO at HONEYWELL and LEYARD. She will report to Pres./CEO COLE GAHAGAN.

"We're thrilled to have JENNIFER DAVIS as our CMO and welcome her as a prominent voice on our executive leadership team," said GAHAGAN. "She brings a wealth of experience in marketing and thought leadership, which will provide a valuable perspective as we implement our long-term strategy and continue to deliver new innovations in order to best serve our school and brand partners."

"I am excited to join a well-positioned market leader dedicated to investing in new ways for connecting fans to their favorite college teams and brands to fans," said DAVIS. "The company's history of developing meaningful partnerships and the compelling vision for the future create opportunities for universities and advertisers to grow their brands on game days and every day. I look forward to applying my experience, working with COLE and the entire team to drive success for the company and for the partners we have the privilege to represent."

