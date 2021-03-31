Alfred C. Liggins III

BMI has appointed URBAN ONE CEO/TV ONE Chairman/CEO ALFRED C. LIGGINS III and NBCUNIVERSAL EVP and Chief Diversity Officer CRAIG ROBINSON to its Board Of Directors, starting APRIL 1st

BMI Board Of Directors Chairman and BEASLEY GROUP CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY commented, “We’re very pleased to welcome ALFRED LIGGINS and CRAIG ROBINSON to the BMI Board Of Directors. Both have achieved incredible success at their respective companies, and they each bring innovative leadership, unique perspectives, and key expertise that will make them invaluable additions to the Board. The entire Board looks forward to working together with them as we continue our mission to protect and grow the value of our songwriters’, composers’ and music publishers’ creative work.”

LIGGINS’ leadership at URBAN ONE, INC.. led to the company’s diversification beyond radio into the cable television and digital media spaces, positioning it as the largest Black-owned distributor of urban content in the country.

LIGGINS is the son and business partner of URBAN ONE, INC. founder/Chairperson and BMI Board Director CATHERINE L. HUGHES, who has been a BMI Board member for19 years, will remain in her position on the BMI Board until OCTOBER of this year, when her role will change to Honorary Director.

At NBCUNIVERSAL, ROBINSON works to define and build a culture that embraces and values diversity in its workforce, culture, content and perspectives, leading COMCAST’s $100 million commitment to fight injustice and inequality, and to accelerate company efforts in all areas of diversity, equity and inclusion. ROBINSON first joined NBC in 1996.

