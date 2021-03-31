Jaxsta

JAXSTA, a dedicated database of official music credits, today announced that the integration with global B2B music rights and licensing marketplace platform SONGTRADR is live. The AUSTRALIAN company first invested in SONGTRADR last SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS, 9/10/20).



The integration enables eligible JAXSTA PRO members who have claimed their profile to utilize SONGTRADR’s platform and tools to initiate collection and ongoing management of their Neighboring Rights income. SONGTRADR will utilize JAXSTA’s music credits metadata to assist in the identification of uncollected revenue resulting from the public performance of sound recordings.



The total worldwide Neighboring Rights market was estimated to be worth $2.6 billion in 20191



The partnership further strengthens JAXSTA’s tech-enabled mission of providing accurate credit for music creators and rights owners, and consolidates its value to the music industry.



JAXSTA CEO.co-founder JACQUI LOUEZ SCHOORL stated, “We are thrilled to launch the integration and provide our JAXSTA PRO members with a world-class solution for simplifying Neighboring Rights collection for rights owners and musicians. The partnership demonstrates the significant opportunity to solve data-centric challenges faced by the music industry and to create new efficiencies through automation. The Neighboring Rights service is part of a growing set of tools and benefits that JAXSTA PRO members can access through our membership.”



SONGTRADR CEO/founder PAUL WILTSHIRE added, “We’re very excited to launch this new product, creating a simple user experience for rights holders and look forward to continuing to develop new solutions with JAXSTA that benefit the music industry.”

« see more Net News