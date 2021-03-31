Eastlan Ratings

LAUREL-HATTIESBURG, MS, will be the latest affiliate to join EASTLAN's ratings service beginning APRIL 1st.

BLAKENEY COMMUNICATIONS President/CEO LARRY BLAKENEY commented about havingt his stations use EASTLAN, "We've been studying our ratings ROI and crunching the numbers for a long time. We decided that switching to EASTLAN is the only move that makes economic sense for us. We believe EASTLAN's continuous year-round measurement, higher sample rates, monthly ratings updates and compatibility with the software systems used by most media buyers make it an easy choice for small and medium markets like ours.”

Added EASTLAN President/CEO MIKE GOULD, “We remain solely focused on our ‘RADIO FIRST’ mission -- helping radio broadcasters like BLAKENEY COMMUNICATIONS prove the resiliency of the medium. Our agency partners are becoming increasingly reliant on EASTLAN to help complete the radio picture both locally and nationally in markets just like LAUREL-HATTIESBURG. The notion of a single source as ratings currency for all radio markets is completely antiqued. We now live in a world where radio cannot be reliably bought using a single data provider.”

