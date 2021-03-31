Q4 Results

UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS INC. overall revenue increased 4% year--to-year in fourth quarter 2020 to $722.9 million, but radio revenue fell 5% to $62.6 million, with a 17% pandemic-influenced drop in core advertising revenue offsetting a jump in political revenue from $3 million to $13.3 million, which led to a 1% increase in overall radio ad revenue to $61.3 million. The company's net income plummeted from a gain of $93.9 million to a loss of $39.1 million,

For the full year 2020, overall revenue decreased 5% to $2.5 billion, with core revenue off 10% to $2.4 billion. Radio revenue dipped 22% to $182.9 million, with core ad revenues down 30% to $153.4 million.

“UNIVISION finished the year delivering impressive operating and financial results and positioning it to begin fully realizing the power of our continuing role as the leading Spanish Language media company in the U.S.” said CEO WADE DAVIS. “This is an exciting time for the Company as our audience continues to be at the cultural, economic and political core of AMERICA.”

