JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS blogs, "Like every other business and industry did last year, reassessment, re-evaluation, and reimagination were all part and parcel of the strategic process in the auto industry. At our three DASH Conferences way back in 2013-15, we had panels and keynotes about the future of driving – and more importantly, mobility in general. At those events, we looked at ride sharing – GM created Maven, while FORD bought CHARIOT – much ballyhooed transportation innovations for our future.

"Both were shut down around the time the pandemic hit. After all, who wants to share rides when the person sitting next to you – or driving the van – may be contagious. Product cycles in the auto industry tend to be long – at least five years – shared mobility and autonomous car initiatives are more complicated and exponentially more costly than freshening up next year's FORD EXPLORER or TOYOTA CAMRY."

