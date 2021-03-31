Four More Years

It's another 4 years for The Ace & TJ Show on iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WNOK/COLUMBIA, SC.

"For Over 10 years, ACE AND TJ have been a consistent top 3 performer in 18-34 and 25-54 on WNOK. In addition to the great content, a large reason for their success is their access and availability. They’re incredibly easy to work with at the local level. Market visits, timely imaging updates, promos, and local endorsements all work together to make the guys a part of the station and our community. We couldn’t be more pleased to extend this agreement, and continue the success story here in THE CAPITAL CITY," said VP/Programming LJ SMITH.

« see more Net News