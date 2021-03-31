Long

COX MEDIA GROUP has removed the "interim" tag and officially named JALEIGH LONG as VP/Market Mgr. for ATLANTA and ATHENS Radio. LONG, formerly GSM at the ATLANTA cluster (News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB), AC WSB-F (B98.5), Classic Hits WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER), and R&B WALR-F (KISS 104.1)/ATLANTA), has been serving as Market Manager on an interim basis since early this year. The company's six ATHENS radio stations include Country WNGC.

“This is an exciting time for CMG RADIO, and I am, and continue to be, energized by our people,” said SVP ROB BABIN. “We are very excited to announce JALEIGH as Vice President/Market Manager. She has an incredible track record of leading the CMG ATLANTA Radio team as Director of Sales and successful leadership collaboration with CMG peers. JALEIGH's commitment and passion for her team and our industry are known by all who work with JALEIGH. I look forward to her impact in this new role.”

“I am abundantly proud and honored to lead this group of industry-defining stations,” said LONG. “The great work we do in all areas of the business every day is making an impact on our audiences, advertisers and communities we serve. The power of radio is exhilarating and fortunately we get to experience that firsthand each day through the powerful programming, compelling promotions and important community initiatives that define and underscore CMG’s purpose.”

