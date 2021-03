Starnes

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk KROF-A and KPEL-F/LAFAYETTE, LA have added the syndicated TODD STARNES show for 11a-2p (CT). The stations will also carry STARNES' daily short-form “TODD STARNES NEWS & COMMENTARY” feature.

Reach DALTON GLASSCOCK for more information at dalton@starnesmediagroup.com.

