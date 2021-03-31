Bud & Broadway

M & M BROADCASTING Country WMYL (96.7 MERLE)/KNOXVILLE has added SUITERADIO's syndicated "BUD & BROADWAY" morning show to its airwaves, effective THURSDAY, APRIL 1st. The will be heard on the air MONDAY through SATURDAY, and succeed SUN BROADCAST GROUP's syndicated WILHITE AND WALL.

In a joint statement, the duo's BUD FORD and JERRY BROADWAY said, "We're excited to be a part of a legendary market like KNOXVILLE. And the station is called "MERLE!" Who wouldn't want to be a part of that?"

“We’ve made a lot of improvements in the 96.7 MERLE brand,” said station owner RON MEREDITH. “People are noticing. That has meant a lot of improvement as our brand has started to climb up in the KNOXVILLE market. We improved the music and added some great programming elements, but we really have felt for a long time that the KNOXVILLE Country stations have been presenting weak morning shows that don’t fit this market very well. Putting BUD & BROADWAY on in East TENNESSEE elevates the stakes for those weaknesses and places an authentic and funny morning show in the mix among these Country stations.”

“We’re proud to have BUD & BROADWAY on in KNOXVILLE,” said SUITERADIO COO PAT FANT. “These guys are hands down the funniest and friendliest Country radio morning show I have ever heard, and they’re perfect for East TENNESSEE.”

