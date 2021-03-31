Survey

NIELSEN unveiled its 2021 Audio Consumer Sentiment survey at a webinar on WEDNESDAY (3/31), indicating that consumer confidence is increasing as the pandemic marks its one year anniversary.

Among the highlights, 64% of Americans 18 and older said that they strongly or agreed somewhat that it is safer than it was a month ago; the percentage as 38% last APRIL. In addition, the survey found heavy AM/FM radio listeners more likely to make major purchases within a year, 18% more likely to purchase or lease a new or used vehicle, and 64% more likely to buy a new house; 2/3 of those employed are working outside the home, a 70% increase since last APRIL, with those working at home due to the pandemic down by over half; usage of public transportation is down but driving in individual vehicles is up, with a 150% increase in respondents spending an hour or more in vehicles per day (heavy radio listeners being more likely to be in that group as well); and in-person schooling now exceeds virtual classes, with 90% saying the radio is on during the drive to school.

As for the pandemic and public health, consumers say 71% of the public needs to be vaccinated before things get back to normal, while 65% said that they were more concerned with the health of a family member or close friend than their own health (53%). And 69% said that they are most likely to go to a routine doctor appointment in the next two months.

And online shopping saw a boost in the last year, with 78% saying they shop online for delivery, up from 69% last year.

