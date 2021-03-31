Lane

BRAD LANE is returning to the TWIN CITIES as Brand Manager for AUDACY News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS, beginning APRIL 19th. The former PD at crosstown HUBBARD Sports KSTP-A has spent the last two years at GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CV and Sports WKTI and WAUK-A (ESPN MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE.



“WCCO RADIO serves as an extremely important news brand for the people of the TWIN CITIES and the state of MINNESOTA who rely on us to be informative, timely, relevant and entertaining,” said AUDACY MINNEAPOLIS SVP/Market Mgr. SHANNON KNOEPKE. “BRAD brings a wealth of experience leading content teams and his leadership and vision will be instrumental to the success of our station. We’re looking forward to adding him to the team.



“I'm beyond excited for the opportunity to be back in the TWIN CITIES programming a station with such a rich legacy, trusted talent and commitment to excellence,” said LANE. “WCCO has an incredible history and a bright future; it's with a sincere appreciation for the heritage of this storied brand that I am also thrilled to be a part of its evolution.”

