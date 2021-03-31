New Joint Venture

WARNER MUSIC GROUP's ADA WORLDWIDE is teaming with BILLY MANN and BENTON JAMES to launch a joint venture label, icons+giants. MANN is a GRAMMY-nominated songwriter, producer, entrepreneur, and artist manager while JAMES is an A&R exec and artist manager.

WARNER MUSIC GROUP Pres./Independent Music & Creator Services ELIAH SETON commented, "On behalf of everyone at ADA and WARNER MUSIC, we welcome BILLY and BENTON and the icons+giants team to the ADA family. BILLY and BENTON are defining what comes next in music – they are on the cutting edge of this business, and we are so proud to be their partner and for ADA to be their home."

MANN added, "Whether you’re an artist or executive, we are all trying to find our tribe—and just as we are partnering with artists that speak to who we are, we are grateful to have found partners in MAX and ELIAH who provide the same for icons+giants."

JAMES said, "We continue to be focused on staying in front of trends. While everyone is crowding around creators in the digital space, we remain committed to also identifying the talent who are lifers in music, not just seekers of celebrity."

Billy Mann & Benton James

« see more Net News