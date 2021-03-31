April 6th

ABC NEWS will debut a new podcast on the 1921 massacre of as many as 300 members of TULSA's Black community by White rioters on APRIL 6th.

“SOUL OF A NATION: TULSA’S BURIED TRUTH,” written and hosted by STEVE OSUNSAMI, is being released as the 100th anniversary of the murders in TULSA's Greenwood District (a/k/a "Black Wall Street") approaches on JUNE 1st, and accompanies the primetime ABC NEWS television special "SOUL OF A NATION," which also airs on APRIL 6th. "THE VIEW" co-host SUNNY HOSTIN is also featured on the podcast.

