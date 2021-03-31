Kelley (Photo: Ben Christensen)

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE's BRIAN KELLEY (BK) has signed with WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) to support his solo artist venture, NASHVILLE SOUTH RECORDS, INC, created specifically by KELLEY as an outlet for his solo projects. He is represented by FULL STOP MANAGEMENT in partnership with WHY&HOW. A solo album is in the works for later this year.

“We are honored that BRIAN KELLEY chose WMN as home to his solo endeavors,” said WMN EVP/A&R CRIS LACY in a press release. “I’ve been an FGL [FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE] believer from day one, and BK’s clear vision for himself and his upcoming project is a testament to his heart, soul, and talent. His new music is the perfect antidote to 2020, and what an incredible way to start 2021!”



“I couldn’t be more grateful for everyone who has helped me on my journey to get here," said KELLEY's prepared statement. "I’m humbled to team up with WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE to take the music I’ve been dreamin’ and schemin’ up to the next level. This is just the beginning of a whole new adventure. My vision for what’s next is a vibe and state of mind – get ready to ride the wave with ya Beach Cowboy, y’all!”

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE remains signed to BMLG RECORDS.

