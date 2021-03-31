Darkness Descends Tomorrow

Terry Carnation -- the radio talk show host character portrayed by "THE OFFICE" star RAINN WILSON's 2019 podcast "RADIO RENTAL" -- is coming back on WILSON's new scripted comedy podcast for the AUDIOBOOM ORIGINALS NETWORK. "DARK AIR WITH TERRY CARNATION," developed by WILSON and AARON LEE and produced with KELLY & KELLY, premieres TOMORROW (4/1), with new episodes to post on THURSDAYS. Recurring cast members include KARAN SONI, AL MADRIGAL, and YVETTE NICOLE BROWN, with guests including SUSAN SARANDON, MINDY STERLING, and WILSON's "THE OFFICE" co-star ANGELA KINSEY.

AUDIOBOOM EVP/Content & Production BRENDAN REGAN said, “We’re excited to bring RAINN (and TERRY) back to the podcasting space with DARK AIR. Combining the creative drive of RAINN with AUDIOBOOM’s market-leading distribution proves once again that the AUDIOBOOM ORIGINALS NETWORK is a home for inventive concepts and innovative productions.”

