iHEARTMEDIA and ABC are partnering with the DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES for an educational podcast offering facts on the COVID-19 vaccine. The 12-episode "COVID-19 IMMUNITY IN OUR COMMUNITY," a bi-weekly show debuting TODAY (3/31), is hosted by "GOOD MORNING AMERICA" co-host ROBIN ROBERTS and will feature guests like Dr. ANTHONY FAUCI.

“With more and more Americans getting access to vaccines as supply increases, it is important the public has the facts about the vaccines in order to understand how important they are to ending this pandemic,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “‘COVID-19 IMMUNITY IN OUR COMMUNITY’ will provide listeners with reliable resources and information rooted in science, so they’re equipped to make decisions about their lives -- and the lives of those around them.”



ROBERTS said, "We know that there are some questions and concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines. So, I'm thrilled to be hosting COVID-19 IMMUNITY IN OUR COMMUNITY, which provides the information people need -- and are looking for -- to make informed decisions for themselves, and for their families."

