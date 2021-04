35 Years

Congratulations to BUBBA THE LOVE SPONGE on his 35th anniversary in the radio business.

BUBBA began his radio career on APRIL 1st, 1986, as an intern and overnight host on Top 40 WPFR/TERRE HAUTE, IN as "ROCKIN' BUBBA CLEM." He followed that with stops at WGRD/GRAND RAPIDS, KTFM/SAN ANTONIO, WBBM-F (B96)/CHICGO, WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA, WXXL (XL106.7)/ORLANDO, WYZT/CHICAGO, WLUM/MILWAUKEE, WFLZ/TAMPA, SIRIUSXM's HOWARD 101, WHPT (102.5 THE BONE)/TAMPA, WBRN/TAMPA, and his present syndication.

